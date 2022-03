Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament Rapporteur, Baida khidr Salman, denied claims attributed to her about Saturday's Parliamentary session.

Salman said that some social media platforms falsely quoted her saying that no more than 200 MPs attended the session yesterday.

She noted that 202 MPs attended the session, adding that spreading such rumors aims to "shuffle cards".

The Parliament Rapporteur called on media outlets to review their content before publishing.