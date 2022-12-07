Parliament delays budget discussion for 30 days

Shafaq News/ Iraq's legislative body will start tomorrow a 30-day recess during which no ordinary sessions would be held, lawmaker Moeen al-Kadhimi said on Wednesday.

"The parliament will not convene a session tomorrow," the member of al-Fatah bloc said, "the parliament presidium will make the announcement tomorrow and the lawmakers will enjoy the recess."

Earlier, the parliamentary legal committee said that delaying the recess is contingent upon the referral of the federal budget bill.