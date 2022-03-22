Parliament could be dissolved in two conditions, says the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council confirmed that dissolving the Parliament is restricted only by following Article 64 of the Constitution.

The Council's Media Center said in a statement, "Iraq is a constitutional country, its political system, and the mechanisms for forming authorities are based on the principles and provisions of the Republic of Iraq for the year 2005. Therefore, solving the political problems should only follow the constitutional provisions."

"It is not allowed for any party to impose a different solution, whether judicial or others."

"Article 64 of the Constitution notes that an absolute majority of its members could dissolve the Parliament at the request of one-third of its members, or the request of the Prime Minister and with the approval of the President of the Republic." The statement added.

Earlier today, the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, dismissed the warnings of dissolving the Parliament and holding a new vote as an attempt to intimidate the Independent lawmakers, stressing that the Coordination Framework will resist this trend.

"Dissolving the Council of Representatives and holding reelection is unacceptable. It was not proposed by the Coordination Framework or any of its forces. It will not allow it and resolutely rejects this trend," he tweeted, "even though it was not opined by any of the political spectrum forces, bringing up this issue ahead of the parliamentary session called on 26/3 aims to intimidate the MPs, particularly the Independent MPs, to prompt them into participation."

"The Coordination Framework and its allies are sticking to the blocking third to ensure that the political process runs smoothly, hinder the political chaos, and the birth of a weak government that put the interests of the citizens at a disadvantage," he said in another tweet.

Al-Maliki said that a government shall be formed by the principle of the largest parliamentary bloc and the proper "representation of the largest component which is entitled to forming the government, starting with naming the Prime Minister through to forming the government and laying down its political and services agenda."