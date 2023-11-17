Parliament convenes special session as alliance nominates three successor candidates to Al-Halbousi

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament Presidency announced on Friday that it received a request from over 50 deputies to hold an extraordinary session on Saturday to fulfill the legislative and oversight duties of the Council.

In a statement, the Presidency cited Article 58 of the Constitution as the basis for convening this session, which allows the President of the Republic, Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament, or any member of the Council to call for an extraordinary session limited to the specific issues that prompted the summons.

Sarwa Mohammed, a lawmaker from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), predicted on Thursday that the Parliament would vote on amending the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) Law by the end of next week, confirming the continuity of parliamentary sessions presided over by Mohsen al-Mandlawi, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Mohammed informed Shafaq News Agency that "after the Federal Court's decision to end the membership of Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, more than 50 signatures were collected to hold an extraordinary session for the first reading of the amendment to the IHEC Law."

As per the internal regulations of the Parliament, the First Deputy Speaker presides over parliamentary sessions. On Wednesday, a session was held for the first reading of the amendment to the Commission's law.

Mohammed affirmed that "further sessions will be conducted next week under the leadership of the First Deputy Speaker, Mohsen al-Mandlawi, for the second reading of the amendment to the IHEC Law, along with reading and voting on several other laws."

She noted that "following the second reading of the amendment to the Commission's law, the Parliament will vote at the end of next week on the amendment, which includes extending the Commissioners' term for six months, after which the Parliament enters a legislative recess."

Concluding her statement, Mohammed highlighted that "the legislative recess of the Parliament will provide room for Sunni parties and blocs to negotiate among themselves and agree on a candidate for the position of Parliament Speaker."

Al-Hasm Alliance announced on Friday the submission of three candidates for the position of Parliament Speaker.

In a concise statement, the alliance named the nominated MPs as Talal al-Zawbaie, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, and Salem al-Issawi.

It is noteworthy that Al-Hasm Alliance encompasses all Sunni forces in Baghdad, excluding the "Takaddum" Alliance led by the ousted Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi, and the "Azm" Alliance led by Khamis al-Khanjar.

The alliance comprises four Sunni leaders: Osama al-Nujaifi, former Parliament President; Jamal al-Karbouli, head of the "Hal" Party; Rafeh al-Issawi, former Finance Minister; Thabit al-Azzawi, former Defense Minister, and several other Sunni political figures.

