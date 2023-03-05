Parliament convenes for freedom of expression bill reading

Shafaq News / First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mohsen al-Mandlawi, chaired a public hearing to discuss a draft law on freedom of expression, assembly, and peaceful protest.

In his opening speech, al-Mandlawi emphasized that "freedom of expression is one of the most important achievements of the post-dictatorship era in Iraq, and preserving this right and protecting it is one of the duties of the House of Representatives."

He noted, "the House of Representatives has been working for more than one parliamentary term to legislate a law on freedom of expression, assembly, and peaceful protest, in order to regulate these fundamental rights in line with international human rights laws."

"The parliament is keen to listen to the relevant judicial and governmental authorities, experts, academics, civil society organizations, and representatives of different segments of society, in order to mature the projects and proposals of laws and to achieve the best formulations, especially those related to rights and freedoms directly."

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has formed a committee to study a bill on freedom of expression, assembly, and peaceful protest.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the Prime Minister's adviser for human rights, Zaidan Khalf, during a session at the House of Representatives to discuss the bill.

The committee, headed by Khalaf and composed of representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the Higher Commission for Human Rights, and the Cabinet's Secretariat, has been studying the draft law and has submitted its proposed amendments to the House of Representatives.