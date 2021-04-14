Parliament calls on the Ministry of culture and media to document the Anfal genocide in movies

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Committee of Martyrs, Victims and Political Prisoners called, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Culture and the Iraqi Media Network to document the crimes of the former regime, to inform future generations of what that regime has done.

The committee said in a statement, "It is with great sadness and pain that we remember on this day, April 14, the anniversary of the Anfal crime committed by the Baathist regime and its associates against our Kurdish brothers."

"The crime, in which the worst forms of arrogance, injustice, and brutality were embodied, was another clear evidence of Saddam and his associates' underestimation of the blood of the Iraqi people."

The Parliamentary Committee affirmed, "This crime has not and will not be erased from the contemporary history of Iraq, especially as it is a black day in the criminal record of the Baath’s crimes, and irrefutable evidence showing the brutality of a regime that underestimated the lives of the people of Iraq from its north to the south."

The committee called on the Iraqi Media Network and the Ministry of Culture to, "document these crimes and produce short films that serve as evidence and guidance for future generations who do not know the truth about the Baath leaders and their tyrant who ruled the country with iron and fire."