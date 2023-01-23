Parliament awaits al-Sudani's green light to proceed with passing a new hydrocarbons bill: lawmaker

Shafaq News/ Iraq's legislative body awaits a green light from Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to proceed with passing a new hydrocarbons bill for the country, lawmaker Sabah Sobhi said on Monday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the member of the parliamentary oil and gas committee said, "the hydrocarbons law is an indispensable act. It is a pivot for Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's government program."

"The bill will stem the differences between the federal and regional governments. It is complementary to the political agreement that gave birth to the cabinet," he added.

"The bill mainly relies on Articles 111, 112, and 115 of the constitution to address the disputes between Baghdad and Erbil," he continued.

"We are awaiting a final notification from the cabinet to submit and vote on the budget bill," he concluded.