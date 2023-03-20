Parliament approves new mechanisms for vote counting

Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament on Monday approved specific mechanisms for sorting election results, during its vote on the Third Amendment Law to the Law on the Election of the Council of Representatives, Governorate Councils, and District Councils No. 12 of 2018.

Article (16) was approved, which states:

a-The commission shall adopt devices to accelerate electronic results and conduct manual counting and sorting for all polling stations at the same polling station after sending the results to the results tabulation center, issuing an electronic results report from the results acceleration device, and the commission shall commit to announcing the results within 24 hours for both general and special voting.

b- In case of a discrepancy between the electronic counting and sorting results and the manual counting and sorting results at the same polling station by less than 5%, the results of manual counting and sorting shall be adopted.

c- In case the electronic counting and sorting results do not match the manual counting and sorting results by 5% or more of the total valid ballots inside the box, the station shall be transferred to the central audit center for the purpose of auditing the station and repeating the manual counting and sorting, and the commission shall adopt the manual counting and sorting results for the ballots at the audit center.

d- In case the results are not sent by the results acceleration device to the results tabulation center for a period of (6) six hours, the boxes that did not send their results through the transmission center shall be transferred to the central audit centers to take the measures adopted by the commission, and the manual counting and sorting results shall be adopted.