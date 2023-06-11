Parliament approves nearly 20 Articles of budget law

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Council of Representatives passed approximately twenty articles of the federal budget law for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025 on Sunday evening before taking a half-hour break to continue the voting process.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported from the parliament building that the passage of articles 15, 16, 17, 42, 43, and 50 of the overall law has been postponed thus far. The parliament voted on articles 43 to 63 and will proceed with the remaining articles after the break.

The parliamentary finance committee will engage in further discussions regarding the remaining controversial articles, with the aim of presenting them for voting, including Article 64, which is yet to be voted upon.