Shafaq News / In the early hours of Monday, the Iraqi Parliament voted on the federal budget law for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025 following five days of deliberations.

The current year's budget is valued at 197 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately $152.2 billion), with a total deficit of 63 trillion dinars (around $48.3 billion). However, the details of the budgets for 2023 and 2024 have not been published.