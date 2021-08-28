Parliament Speaker al-Halboosi receives French President Macron

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, on Saturday received in the Iraqi parliament headquarters the French President, Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in the capital, Baghdad, to participate in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

According to a press release by his office, al-Halboosi welcomed President Macron's "visit to Iraq and his participation in the work of the conference, France's support for the Iraqi government and state institutions, and support for calm efforts in the region; in order to achieve development and stability."

The Speaker asserted his "aspiration to consolidate joint cooperation and coordinate bilateral positions in various fields and forums in a manner that serves the interest of the two friendly peoples."

For his part, President Macron reiterated his country's support for Iraq, and praised the role it plays in the region in "creating opportunities for dialogue between its countries, in order to establish security and stability."