Paris commends Iraq's effort to contain climate change repercussions

Shafaq News / Nicole Duranton, Member of the French Senate and President of the Iraqi-French Friendship Group, met today with Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

A statement by al-Kadhimi's office said that the two sides discussed cooperation between Baghdad and Paris, in addition to Iraq's effort to overcome the repercussions of climate change.

The meeting shed light on military and security joint work between the two countries against ISIS terrorist organization.

Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of France's support for Iraq, and expressed readiness to straighten ties between the two countries in the fields of economy, politics, trade and security.

For her part, Duranton praised the deep relations between the two countries, expressing its country's readiness to enhance cultural exchange and introduce the French language to Iraq's schools as much as possible.