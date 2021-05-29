Paris, Washington express support to Al-Kadhimi’s decision on the arrest of PMF’ leader

Shafaq News / Washington and Paris expressed their support for Iraq and the Iraqi government in the case of arresting the leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Qassem Musleh.

The French Foreign Ministry expressed “its deep concern over the actions that challenge the authority of the Iraqi state,” affirming Paris' “full support for Iraq and its government.”

For its part, the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) also announced "strong" support for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's actions to impose the law in the country.

The tension rose in Baghdad last Wednesday after a competent Iraqi security force, by order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, put into effect an arrest warrant against the PMF’ commander of Al-Anbar Operations in accordance with Article 4 terrorism and based on complaints against him.

As a result, military vehicles of the Popular Mobilization Forces stormed the heavily-fortified Green Zone in the capital Baghdad.

Four brigades from the PMF, in addition to a security force affiliated with it, encircled sites inside the Green Zone, including the residences of PM Al-Kadhimi, Maj. Gen. Abu Ragheef, and the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Later, PMF withdrew its members out of the area.

There were conflicting reports whether Musleh still arrested or handed out to PMF.