Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader urges Iraqis to support Palestine at Quds Day rally in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Ziyad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, delivered a speech in Baghdad during the International Al-Quds Day celebration organized by the Popular Mobilization Forces.

He called on Iraqis to continue confronting the "Zionist project" and to support Palestine's cause against Israel.

Al-Nakhala emphasized the unity of Palestinian opinion regarding the significance of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa mosque.

He also pledged Palestinians' commitment to their historical responsibility in fighting until the liberation of Palestine.

Al-Nakhala called Iraq the "nation's heart," urging Iraqis to support the "cause of justice and freedom" of Palestine.

Every year, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, rallies marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, are held in Muslim and Arab cities across the Middle East, with people taking to the streets to show their support for the Palestinians.

Demonstrators usually chanted "Death to Israel" and "Death to America," slogans that have become a tradition in these mass rallies, and set fire to American and Israeli flags.