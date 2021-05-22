Palestine’s Foreign Minister to visit Iraq tomorrow

Shafaq News / Palestine’s Foreign Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki, will conduct tomorrow Sunday an official visit to Iraq.

Al-Maliki will visit Baghdad as the envoy of the Palestinian president; he will meet the three presidencies and a number of Iraqi political leaders. The semi-official Al-Sabah newspaper quoted the Palestinian ambassador in Baghdad, Ahmed Akl, as saying.

Akl added that the visit aims to strengthen the Iraqi-Palestinian political work and to sign an agreement of “joint coordination for the next phase challenges in the face of the Israeli aggression."