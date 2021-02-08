Palestine requests Iraqi supervision over it's legislative elections

Shafaq News/ The Palestinian ambassador to Iraq, Ahmed Aql, called on Monday, the Iraqi parliament to participate in supervising the Palestinian legislative elections.

The media office of the first deputy speaker, Hassan al-Kaabi, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the latter met in his office in Baghdad today with the Palestinian ambassador and discussed with his guest files and issues of common interest between Iraq and Palestine.

Al-Kaabi stressed, according to the statement, that the Palestinian issue is "the first priority of all successive Iraqi governments. The past, present, and future of Iraq would not contradict the will of the Palestinian people in their decisions on fateful issues."

The Parliament's first deputy speaker stressed the need to activate the work of the joint parliamentary brotherhood committee between Iraq and Palestine to revitalize aspects of common interest and strengthen the ties between the two countries, adding that Iraq is determined to lay solid foundations with all Arab nations, especially the Palestinian.

Al-Kaabi renewed the stance of the Iraqi people and state, which is rejecting normalization with Israel in all its forms, as it affects the will and decision of the Palestinian people, deeming it as a transgression of international legitimate decisions.

For his part, the Palestinian ambassador invited the Iraqi parliament to participate in supervising the Palestinian legislative elections, praising Iraq's "honorable" position on the issue of normalization and the deal of the century.