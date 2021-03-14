Pakistan sends medical aid to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Pakistan has sent a batch of medical supplies to Iraq to help the latter in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said in a statement.

"The first plane-load was dispatched today in presence of the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan," the statement issued on Saturday said.

The next two consignments of relief goods are expected to be sent in the coming week, the Ministry confirmed.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, which can only be contained with international solidarity and cooperation."