PUK would never disrupt the political process, Talabani says

Shafaq News/ The President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Jalal Talabani, said that PUK will not be part of the disruption of the political process.

Talabani received at the house of "Mam Jalal" in Baghdad, the Secretary-General of the Babylon Movement, Rayan Al-Kaldani, and a member of the political bureau of the movement, Representative Duraid Jamil.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on political, economic and security challenges and discussed efforts to solve the problems facing the formation of the new Iraqi government.

The PUK head confirmed that the PUK, as in the past, will be keen to unify the forces and political parties and will not become part of "the fragmentation of Iraqis and the disruption of the political process.

"We all want to form a service-oriented government that addresses the current problems and is able to strengthen the foundations of the state." He said.