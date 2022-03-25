Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PUK to boycott the Presidential vote session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-25T20:27:20+0000
PUK to boycott the Presidential vote session

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced that it will boycott the Presidential vote session, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The head of the PUK bloc, Harim Kamal Agha, that since the country does not have a united Military force in the country, and to protect the state, there is a need for a political consensus.

He added that in order to form a government that is capable of facing the challenges and represents all communities in Iraq, there must be a consensus.

Agha said that his bloc will not attend tomorrow's session.

related

Shafaq Foundation launches its English version Radio

Date: 2021-01-17 10:27:37
Shafaq Foundation launches its English version Radio

COVID-19: An Iraqi MP passed away

Date: 2020-07-10 17:19:33
COVID-19: An Iraqi MP passed away

The security media reveals the location of the rocket launched at Baghdad Airport

Date: 2020-08-18 18:58:25
The security media reveals the location of the rocket launched at Baghdad Airport

Large Methane Cloud in Iraq Coincided With Gas Pipeline Leak

Date: 2021-08-17 06:22:06
Large Methane Cloud in Iraq Coincided With Gas Pipeline Leak

COVID-19: 50 fatalities and 4493 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-01 14:48:34
COVID-19: 50 fatalities and 4493 new cases in Iraq today

UNAMI condemns Erbil rocket attack

Date: 2021-02-16 09:31:52
UNAMI condemns Erbil rocket attack

Pro-Iranian factions evacuate their sites on the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Date: 2021-03-04 15:34:32
Pro-Iranian factions evacuate their sites on the Iraqi-Syrian borders

12 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Basra

Date: 2020-04-25 14:35:08
12 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Basra