PUK to boycott the Presidential vote session

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced that it will boycott the Presidential vote session, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The head of the PUK bloc, Harim Kamal Agha, that since the country does not have a united Military force in the country, and to protect the state, there is a need for a political consensus.

He added that in order to form a government that is capable of facing the challenges and represents all communities in Iraq, there must be a consensus.

Agha said that his bloc will not attend tomorrow's session.