PUK spokesperson expresses optimism following al-Sudani's visit to Erbil

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) expressed optimism following Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's visit to the Kurdistan region, praising it as a "positive step" toward addressing unresolved differences between the governments in Baghdad and Erbil.

"We were delighted by al-Sudani's visit. It was a positive step," spokesperson Saadi Pira told reporters after a meeting of the PUK organizations in Sulaymaniyah.

"Ofcourse, we endorse any agreement that might lead to resolving the ongoing problems and differences with Baghdad," he said.

Last Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani visited Erbil for talks with Kurdish leaders on the situation in Iraq, the Kurdistan region, and the Middle East, according to his media office.

Earlier today, Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul-Ghani arrived in Kurdistan's capital city for a three day visit to negotiate a final agreement on managing the hydrocarbon resources of the region.