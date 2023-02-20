PUK: no party shall interfere in our internal affairs

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) against all kinds of "interference" in its internal affairs.

A statement by the PUK leading council said that "no party shall interfere in the internal affairs of the Patriotic Union, and such attempts will be faced with political and legal steps [...[This is a red line."

It added that all of the Patriotic Union's plans regarding the internal system, presidency, complaints, and appeals were settled legally in favor of Bafel Jalal Talabani, which was approved by the Council.

Earlier today, the Erbil Court of Appeal PUK's leading council had issued a correspondence regarding the co-chair of the Union, Lahore Sheikh Jengi.

The corresponding said that "the bylaws of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan include the presence of two co-chairs, (Bafel Jalal Husam al-Din) and (Lahore Jengi Burhan), and this was approved in the party's fourth conference on 12/21/2019."