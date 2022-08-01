PUK member: Iraq is on the verge of collapse

Shafaq News / Member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Mulla Bakhtiar, that the Iraqi political situation is severely deteriorating.

Bakhtiar told Shafaq News agency that Iraq is on the verge of collapse, noting, "unfortunately, the Kurdish forces in Baghdad have chosen four different paths after the elections, none of which was honest or aimed at unifying the Kurdish ranks."

"The Patriotic Union and the Kurdistan Democratic party have insisted on their decision, and even during the political impasse that Baghdad is going through, none of them have changed their policy", pointing out that the situation in Iraq is very dangerous, and the democracy and freedom are seriously threatened and not easy to talk about anymore.

He warned that in case a civil war breaks out in Iraq, the Kurdish forces will be more divided, stressing the need to adopt a common plan between the Kurds and be prepared for any potential escalation.

Supporters of the Coordination Framework organized protests in the Green Zone, Baghdad, on Monday.

Earlier, "the organizational Committee to support legitimacy and maintain state institutions", called on the CF supporters to take the streets, in response to the Sadrist movement supporters who decided to start an open sit-in.

Video clips that went viral on social media showed the CF supporters arriving at the Green Zone.