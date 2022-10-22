PUK is going after half of the Kurds' share in al-Sudani's cabinet, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) is eying half of the Kurds' seatings in Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet, albeit it already retained the presidency of Iraq, lawmaker Karwan Yarwis said.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Yarwis said, "the Kurds have four posts in the lineup, two of which will be handled by the PUK."

The PUK lawmaker statements come on contrary to what several leading figures in the rival Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said on many occasions.

Kurdish lawmaker Ikhlas al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News Agency earlier that the KDP would take over three portfolios in the incoming cabinet.

"The KDP will be entitled to the ministries of foreign affairs, Justice, and 'Construction, Housing, and Municipalities'. The PUK will handle the environment portfolio," she elaborated.