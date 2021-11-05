PUK forms a committee to prepare a project for the new government

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan has formed a special committee to prepare the party's project to negotiate its entitlement in the new government.

A statement issued by the party's office said that it a meeting headed by Bafel Jalal Talabani in Dabashan on Thursday evening.

The statement added that the meeting discussed the political situation and the latest developments in Iraq and the Region. In addition, the meeting also evaluated the political process in Iraq following the October the elections.

"A special committee was assigned to prepare the Patriotic Union's project with regard to its entitlements after the approval of the election results", the statement added.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Democratic Party's delegation, headed by Hoshyar Zebari, met today with the political body of the Sadrist movement at the latter's headquarters in Baghdad.

The delegation arrived in Baghdad yesterday to "calm the situation "and hold a dialogue between political parties, in preparation for forming the next government, according to KDP member Mayada Al-Najjar.

Al-Najjar told Shafaq News Agency, "The Kurdistan Democratic Party has formed a committee headed by Hoshyar Zebari, which in turn held meetings with the Kurdish parties."

"The visit of the Kurdish delegation to Baghdad aims to hold dialogue and bring the views of the political parties closer", she added.

Al-Najjar pointed, "The Kurdish committee will meet with the Shiite and Sunni parties in Baghdad, and will work to calm the situation in preparation for the formation of the next government."

According to officials, the Kurdish forces are waiting to gather the diaspora of their Shiite counterparts and agree on a candidate to head the new Iraqi government.