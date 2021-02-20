PUK endorses al-Hakim's initiative to resolve Baghdad-Erbil issues, Lahur Sheikh Jengi says

Shafaq News / The co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Lahur Sheikh Jengi, announced on Saturday his support for the initiative of the leader of the "Iraqiun" coalition to find a solution to the differences and issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government.

"We are an integral part of Iraq, and we endorse al-Hakim's initiative to continue the common struggle," Sheikh Jengi said in a speech at the memorial held in al-Sulaymaniyahon to commemorate the assassination of the religious authority, Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim.

He added, "The National Union supports Al-Hakim's initiative to play a prominent and effective role as much as possible to overcome political differences and problems in Iraq."

"We urge all the parties to support us for the success of the political process and improve the Iraqi situation," he said.