PUK: door to dialogue is open with KDP

Shafaq News/ An official in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) confirmed that the door to dialogue is open with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) regarding the candidate for the post of President of the Republic.

The PUK representative, Suzan Mansour, denied that Party nominated an alternative candidate, saying that "Barham Salih is the only candidate of the National Union for the Iraqi Presidency."

She told Shafaq News Agency, "There is no political consensus between the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party regarding the presidential candidate, but the door to dialogue is open."

Mansour pointed out that "the leadership of the National Union held talks with other political forces to nominate Salih for the Presidency."

While the PUK insists upon naming Barham Salih for a second mandate, its rival (Kurdistan Democratic Party-KDP) does not agree that he has "adequately discharged" the role of President and named Hoshyar Zebari as its candidate for the position.

Per the power-sharing formula between the two leading Kurdish parties, the President of the Republic was usually named by the PUK. However, this might change in light of the parliamentary election results that saw the KDP securing 31 seats, compared to the PUK's 17.

Earlier, the Iraqi Parliament decided to reopen the registration for the Presidency for three days starting today, February 9, 2022.

The step came from failing to elect a new president after most blocs boycotted the parliamentary session due to disagreements over this position.