PUK discusses with Al-Kadhimi the region's share of the 2021 budget

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-07T20:06:55+0000
PUK discusses with Al-Kadhimi the region's share of the 2021 budget

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan parliamentary bloc discussed today with the federal government the issue of Kurdistan Region's share in the 2021 budget and other pending files between Baghdad and Erbil.

The spokesman for the Union, Bakhtiar Shawys, said in a statement that the Union's bloc in the council of Representatives headed by Ala Talabani, during a meeting with the Federal Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, emphasized the need to solve the outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil.

Shawys added that the meeting shed light on the problems of Kirkuk, Khanaqin and the areas outside the region's administration.

