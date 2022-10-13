PUK congratulates Rashid on his election as new President

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Patriotic Union (PUK) congratulated "the friend of the late Jalal Talabani", Abdullatif Rashid, on his election as Iraq's new President.

The party said in a statement, "We believe that the fighter in the ranks of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the long-standing friend of Mam Jalal and wise statesman, will exert all his efforts and skills to serve the country and defend the rights of the people of Kurdistan and all their constitutional entitlements."

The head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, described the election of Abdullatif Rashid as the new President as a "victory" for the Kurdish people and Iraq.

Iraq’s parliament elected Abdullatif Rashid as the country’s new president.

Following his election, Rashid gave the largest bloc's candidate for the premiership, Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani a nod to proceed with assembling a new cabinet.