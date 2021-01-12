Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PUK closes a cultural center in Kirkuk for hosting Soleimani's memorial

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-12T07:08:04+0000
PUK closes a cultural center in Kirkuk for hosting Soleimani's memorial

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) decided to close its cultural center in Kirkuk governorate after the governor and al-Hashd al-Shaabi organized a memorial to commemorate the assassination of the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and the leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

 "Yes, the center was closed, and two officials in it were dismissed," Muhammad Othman, an official of the Patriotic Union in Kirkuk, told Shafaq News agency, without revealing further details.

 However, a source familiar with the matter informed Shafaq News Agency that the Central Administration of the Patriotic Union in al-Sulaymaniyah decided yesterday evening, Monday, to close the Cultural Center in Kirkuk until further notice.

related

Pro-Iranian Leader swear to take revenge for Soleimani assassination

Date: 2021-01-02 17:14:08
Pro-Iranian Leader swear to take revenge for Soleimani assassination

A death and two injuries in an explosion in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-16 09:40:43
A death and two injuries in an explosion in Kirkuk

Four policemen injured in a terrorist attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-05 19:00:40
Four policemen injured in a terrorist attack in Kirkuk

Iraqi authorities seize weapons of officers accused of killing protestors

Date: 2020-07-30 19:56:02
Iraqi authorities seize weapons of officers accused of killing protestors

Sit-in in Kirkuk for the 3rd day

Date: 2020-08-04 14:39:43
Sit-in in Kirkuk for the 3rd day

ISIS continues attacking PMF and security forces in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-03 19:49:56
ISIS continues attacking PMF and security forces in Diyala

Masrour Barzani announces his support for Al-Kathemi by phone

Date: 2020-04-09 13:19:58
Masrour Barzani announces his support for Al-Kathemi by phone

A company is involved in Soleimani- Al-Muhandis assassination

Date: 2020-08-03 06:24:36
A company is involved in Soleimani- Al-Muhandis assassination