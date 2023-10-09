PUK appoints new spokesperson and political bureau members

Shafaq News / The leadership council of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan officially elected Saadi Ahmad Bira as the spokesperson for the party. Alongside this appointment, 14 members were chosen for the party's Political Bureau, a key decision-making body within the Union.
A source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the leadership council of the PUK made the appointments on Monday.
Saadi Ahmad Bira was chosen as the official spokesperson for the PUK, tasked with representing the party's official stance. Furthermore, Dr. Khusrow Gol Mohammed was designated as the representative of the party's leader in Khanaqin for the three main councils of the party: the leadership council, the supreme interests council, and the support council.