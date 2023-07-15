PUK Representative: ISIS Presence Diminished in Border Areas, Improved Coordination Key

Shafaq News/ Mulla Karim Shakur, the representative of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, disclosed on Saturday the latest figures regarding the presence of ISIS elements along the borders of the Kurdistan region and the Tuz Khurmatu district in eastern Saladin Governorate.

Shakur emphasized that the ISIS movements in remote mountainous areas have been effectively neutralized, thanks to heightened coordination between army forces and the Peshmerga.

Speaking to Shafaq News agency, Shakur stated, "The activities of ISIS members in the southern part of the Tuz Khurmatu district have nearly disappeared and are now limited, thanks to pre-emptive operations and the strong coordination between the Peshmerga, the Iraqi army, and other allied formations. The same can be observed in the rugged mountainous areas situated between the outskirts of Kifri and Tuz Khurmatu districts."

According to data from the Tuz Khurmatu Operations Command and security sector officials, the number of ISIS members present in all sectors along the Tuz Khurmatu border with the Kifri district is estimated to be fewer than 80. As reported by the PUK representative, most of these individuals have been detained in remote and uninhabited areas, lacking both residents and security forces.

Shakur remarked, "The security situation along the volatile borders between Tuz Khurmatu and Kifri has significantly improved compared to previous years and is steadily progressing."

The representative stressed that the end of ISIS and its remnants in the hot spots between the Kurdistan Region and Saladin is approaching, particularly following the completion of procedures for deploying a joint coordination brigade comprising the army and Peshmerga forces in the coming phases.