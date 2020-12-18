PUK’MP: Baghdad makes up excuses for not sending Kurdistan’s payments

Shafaq News / So far, no agreement is reached between the federal government and the Region, A deputy of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Rizan Sheikh Dalir, said on Friday.

Sheikh Dalir said in a statement "the federal government concocted all sorts of reasons that don't have a leg to stand on, to make up excuses for not sending the financial dues of the region,” adding, the partisan tension among government representatives in Baghdad also played a role.

The MP emphasized that "suspending Kurdistan’s payments is also due to the lack of cash in the Central Bank of Iraq."

“the region expressed its full readiness to deliver oil imports to SOMO monthly, in addition to solving the problems of border crossings and customs revenues, but still, Baghdad did not responding.” She added.

She noted that the Iraqi people and Kurdistan should know that the Kurdish delegation is discussing all the issues positively, and it’s open to all choices to secure the rights of the citizens.

A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government headed by Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister, is currently holding talks in Baghdad to solve the salary crisis and the region's share of the fiscal budget for 2021.

Earlier this December, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani heads a high-ranking delegation to Baghdad aiming to reaching an agreement of the region's financial dues in the 2021 federal budget. A spokesman for the Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister announced, on Tuesday.

The governments of Iraq and Kurdistan have reached an agreement on Erbil’s contribution to the 2020 federal budget.

The deal includes a transfer of 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the oil-producing region to Iraq’s national budget in exchange of securing the financial dues of the region.

However, Kurdistan said that the federal government did not keep their promise of sending the all financial duties to the region.

The KRG was forced to cut public workers’ salaries for several months as the region grapples with an economic crisis brought to a head by plummeting oil prices.