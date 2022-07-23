Report

PMF unveils series of new weapons in military parade

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) organized on Saturday a military parade, on the 8th anniversary of its founding and the launch of the liberation battle against the ISIS terrorist organization.

The Commander and in-Chief of the armed forces and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the head of al-Fatah coalition Hadi al-Ameri, and the Chairman of the PMF Falih al-Fayyadh, attended the event.

The PMF unveiled new weapons and military equipment, including "Al-Rasid and al-Hassib" system to control locally-made drones and Russian T-52 tanks.

Al-Hashd al-Shaabi was established back in 2014, and is composed of armed Shiite factions. It was founded upon the Fatwa of the Supreme religious Iraqi authority, Ali al-Sistani, to combat ISIS, which controlled four governorates and reached the borders of the capital, Baghdad, at the time.

