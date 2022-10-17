Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF troops demolish an ISIS safehouse in al-Anbar desert

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-17T15:15:29+0000
PMF troops demolish an ISIS safehouse in al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) fighters managed demolished an ISIS safehouse in the desert of western al-Anbar governorate, an official statement said on Monday.

According to the statement, a force from the PMF's 57th brigade launched a search campaign in the Om Hajar area of the western desert.

"During the operation, the fighters found a safehouse from the remnants of the terrorist ISIS group. The safehouse was demolished by the force on duty," the statement concluded.

related

Protestors picket the office of an MP demanding PMF exit from Sunni territories

Date: 2022-07-04 17:21:47
Protestors picket the office of an MP demanding PMF exit from Sunni territories

A Commander of PMF announced dead today

Date: 2021-01-13 07:29:25
A Commander of PMF announced dead today

PMF launches a major military operation in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-09-10 08:25:15
PMF launches a major military operation in al-Anbar

For the second day in a row.. PMF deployed in al-A'dhaim to pursue ISIS terrorists

Date: 2022-01-24 08:55:47
For the second day in a row.. PMF deployed in al-A'dhaim to pursue ISIS terrorists

Babel police refutes reports on PMF targeting

Date: 2021-04-10 12:49:56
Babel police refutes reports on PMF targeting

PMF member killed and two others wounded in an ISIS attack

Date: 2021-10-26 06:26:20
PMF member killed and two others wounded in an ISIS attack

PMF: Baghdad last explosion targeted one of our members

Date: 2020-09-30 15:20:27
PMF: Baghdad last explosion targeted one of our members

PMF launches a security operation in areas northeast of Diyala

Date: 2020-12-01 07:01:37
PMF launches a security operation in areas northeast of Diyala