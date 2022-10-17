PMF troops demolish an ISIS safehouse in al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) fighters managed demolished an ISIS safehouse in the desert of western al-Anbar governorate, an official statement said on Monday.

According to the statement, a force from the PMF's 57th brigade launched a search campaign in the Om Hajar area of the western desert.

"During the operation, the fighters found a safehouse from the remnants of the terrorist ISIS group. The safehouse was demolished by the force on duty," the statement concluded.