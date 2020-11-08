Report

PMF to establish a "Strategic" barrier that secures a third of Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-08T15:54:25+0000
PMF to establish a "Strategic" barrier that secures a third of Iraq

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) said that it will establish a strategic embankment on the Iraqi-Saudi border, indicating that the embankment is one of the most important security barriers in Iraq, as it secures a third of the country's area.

A statement received by Shafaq News agency said, "The forces of the 26th Brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi have begun establishing an earthen embankment and a trench along the strip extending from al-Arar border crossing to the Nukhayb sub-district as a first stage, provided that other stages will follow according to an action plan drawn up for this purpose." 

He explained, "the embankment is one of the strategic actions carried out by the 26th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces, which aims to cut the way in front of terrorist groups and cut off communication between these groups in the Western Sahara, and end the possibility of their communication with the central and southern desert. It is one of the most important security barriers that are set up in Iraq, as it secures a third of Iraq's area."

The crowd indicated, "the length of the embankment is 120 km, its height 3 meters, the width of its base 4 meters, and the depth of the trench is 1.30 meters. The percentage of work accomplished reached 10% for a distance estimated at more than (15 km)."


