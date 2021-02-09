PMF thwarts five IED attack attempts in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A force of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in Diyala dismantled on Tuesday five explosive devices in separate areas of the governorate.

The commander of the first regiment in the 23rd Brigade of the PMF, Khalaf al-Tamimi, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that a force from the regiment today detected five explosive devices planted in separate locations in Al-Safra, indicating that the bomb squads successfully dismantled them without inflicting any damage.

The PMF leader hinted that the bombs were intended against military and civilian vehicles in the area.