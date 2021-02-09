Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF thwarts five IED attack attempts in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-09T13:52:51+0000
PMF thwarts five IED attack attempts in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A force of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in Diyala dismantled on Tuesday five explosive devices in separate areas of the governorate.

The commander of the first regiment in the 23rd Brigade of the PMF, Khalaf al-Tamimi, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that a force from the regiment today detected five explosive devices planted in separate locations in Al-Safra, indicating that the bomb squads successfully dismantled them without inflicting any damage.

The PMF leader hinted that the bombs were intended against military and civilian vehicles in the area.

related

Huge amount of rain water are wasted annually in Diyala Valleys, local official says

Date: 2020-11-22 12:31:30
Huge amount of rain water are wasted annually in Diyala Valleys, local official says

A commander of the "Defense Mobilization" killed by an IED in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-11 15:55:04
A commander of the "Defense Mobilization" killed by an IED in Diyala

Citizens in Diyala stage protests against frequent terrorist attacks

Date: 2020-11-05 16:29:42
Citizens in Diyala stage protests against frequent terrorist attacks

Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-08 09:43:48
Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Date: 2020-10-08 08:20:38
A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Iraqi army protecting maintenance teams repairing electric power towers northeast of Diyala

Date: 2021-01-25 18:16:17
Iraqi army protecting maintenance teams repairing electric power towers northeast of Diyala

A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-12 17:27:58
A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

Date: 2020-12-29 20:36:55
Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces