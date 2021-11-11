Report

PMF thwarts an attempt to blow up power transmission towers in Tikrit

Shafaq News/ A security source in Saladin reported that al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) thwarted an attempt to blow up power transmission towers, southeast of Tikrit.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that a PMF force dismantled four explosive devices planted under power transmission towers on the outskirts of Mukaishifa district.

No casualties were recorded. 

The forces launched a combing campaign in the vicinity of the towers in search of other devices.

 Last summer, Saladin Governorate witnessed violent attacks targeting power transmission towers, carried out by terrorists and saboteurs.

