PMF thwarts an attempt to blow up a power transmission tower in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-18T13:24:54+0000
PMF thwarts an attempt to blow up a power transmission tower in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Security forces thwarted an attempt to blow up a power transmission tower in Hamam al-Alil, south of Nineveh.

In a statement issued today, Sunday, al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) said that the PMF Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads managed to defuse the bomb set to detonate a power transmission tower in the Hamam al-Alil sub-district.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that a joint force of the first regiment of the 16th division 70th brigade of the Iraqi army and PMF thwarted an attempt to blow up a power transmission tower near al-Muaibidi, south of Mosul.

The explosive devices connected to mobile phones were successfully defused without any complications, according to the statement.

