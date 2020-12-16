PMF thwarts an ISIS stack in Diyala

Shafaq News / The Popular Mobilization Forces thwarted, on Wednesday, an ISIS attack in Khanaqin, Diyala Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that forces of PMF’ 110th Brigade thwarted an attack by ISIS militants targeting security points in the village of Ahmed Taher, south of Khanaqin district, without resulting any casualties.

Diyala has been a target to frequent attacks and security incidents which killed security forces, government officials and civilians and displaced thousands of families.