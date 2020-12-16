Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

PMF thwarts an ISIS stack in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-16T19:01:06+0000
PMF thwarts an ISIS stack in Diyala

Shafaq News / The Popular Mobilization Forces thwarted, on Wednesday, an ISIS attack in Khanaqin, Diyala Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that forces of PMF’ 110th Brigade thwarted an attack by ISIS militants targeting security points in the village of Ahmed Taher, south of Khanaqin district, without resulting any casualties.

Diyala has been a target to frequent attacks and security incidents which killed security forces, government officials and civilians and displaced thousands of families.

related

The Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-11-08 17:57:23
The Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Germany extends its military mission in Iraq

Date: 2019-09-18 13:15:15
Germany extends its military mission in Iraq

An ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-08-06 07:04:45
An ISIS attack in Saladin

An officer killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-27 06:49:07
An officer killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

One army element killed and others wounded in Diyala

Date: 2019-12-16 11:21:32
One army element killed and others wounded in Diyala

Baath party leads tribal rallies in Hawija to pursue ISIS

Date: 2020-05-31 14:16:52
Baath party leads tribal rallies in Hawija to pursue ISIS

Casualties in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-13 20:19:37
Casualties in an ISIS attack in Diyala

After Baghdadi’s death... Meet his successor Turkmen officer in the former Iraqi army

Date: 2019-10-27 10:37:46
After Baghdadi’s death... Meet his successor Turkmen officer in the former Iraqi army