PMF thwarts an ISIS plot to connect Wilayats in Iran and Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) has thwarted an ISIS plot to establish a connection between the so-called Wilayats of Diyala and Khorasan, the head of the PMF's security directorate, Faleh al-Lami, revealed on Thursday.

In a press conference he held earlier today, al-Lami unveiled a large-scale security operation that saw the Islamic State extremist group lose 70% of the "terrorism warehouses" in the governorates of Diyala and Saladin.

According to al-Lami, the Islamist group's plot aims to establish a link between the Wilayats of Diyala and Khorasan and bring them under a single command.

The military commander said that the terrorist organization had lost many of its "empowerment zones" and was forced to consider all its deployment plans.

Al-Lami said the operation took place late in 2022, but "the announcement was delayed for security reasons."

He added that the PMF forces seized more than 360 sticky bombs, 400 explosive devices, and a huge stack of arms and ammunition.

Al-Lami highlighted the cooperation with the Peshmerga forces in combating ISIS militants, wishing for further joint action under the auspices of the federal government.