PMF thwarts an ISIS attempt to infiltrate Jurf al-Nasr 

Shafaq News/ Al-Jazeera Operations Command in al-Hashd al-Shaabi announced thwarting an ISIS's attempt to infiltrate Jurf al-Nasr in Babel Governorate.

The command said in a statement that an ISIS group tried to infiltrate the area, where the fighters of the 45th Brigade confronted them, prevented them from achieving their goal, noting that an explosive device planted by the terrorists exploded resulting in a PMF member's death.

The statement pointed out that the brigade cordoned off the scene of the explosion and took full control of the situation.