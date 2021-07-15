Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF thwarts an ISIS attempt to infiltrate Jurf al-Nasr 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-15T05:24:46+0000
PMF thwarts an ISIS attempt to infiltrate Jurf al-Nasr 

Shafaq News/ Al-Jazeera Operations Command in al-Hashd al-Shaabi announced thwarting an ISIS's attempt to infiltrate Jurf al-Nasr in Babel Governorate.

 The command said in a statement that an ISIS group tried to infiltrate the area, where the fighters of the 45th Brigade confronted them, prevented them from achieving their goal, noting that an explosive device planted by the terrorists exploded resulting in a PMF member's death. 

 The statement pointed out that the brigade cordoned off the scene of the explosion and took full control of the situation.

related

Assailants assault a PMF bus

Date: 2021-04-10 07:24:11
Assailants assault a PMF bus

What delays "Kanous Operation"?

Date: 2020-09-28 19:28:51
What delays "Kanous Operation"?

Defying a Judicial decision, Musleh refuses to leave house arrest; al-Fatah leader says

Date: 2021-06-08 13:36:34
Defying a Judicial decision, Musleh refuses to leave house arrest; al-Fatah leader says

Al-Hashd reveals Baghdad operations command mission

Date: 2020-11-29 12:56:40
Al-Hashd reveals Baghdad operations command mission

A Commander of PMF announced dead today

Date: 2021-01-13 07:29:25
A Commander of PMF announced dead today

Babel police refutes reports on PMF targeting

Date: 2021-04-10 12:49:56
Babel police refutes reports on PMF targeting

PMF: Baghdad last explosion targeted one of our members

Date: 2020-09-30 15:20:27
PMF: Baghdad last explosion targeted one of our members

PMF strongly condemns the U.S. attack on its fighters

Date: 2021-06-28 10:40:18
PMF strongly condemns the U.S. attack on its fighters