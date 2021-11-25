Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack on Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-25T12:47:46+0000
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack on Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A force of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) thwarted a terrorist plot in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the paramilitary group's media department, a special force from the 27th brigade in Jazirat al-Karma located a huge hideout used by ISIS operatives near al-Sheeha Bridge.

"A huge cache of ammunition, mortar shells, and logistics were found inside the hideout. The terrorist groups were preparing for an attack on the Iraqi capital," the statement said.

Yesterday, a force from the 27th brigade found two arms caches that belong to ISIS terrorist groups in east al-Anbar.

related

Religious shrines might be targeted to prelude "Northern State of Baghdad"

Date: 2020-05-03 10:39:40
Religious shrines might be targeted to prelude "Northern State of Baghdad"

Prominent ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-03 13:53:39
Prominent ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-09 08:37:44
An ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

An ISIS terrorist arrested in South Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-13 14:16:55
An ISIS terrorist arrested in South Baghdad

ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

Date: 2020-05-27 11:16:03
ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-04 09:44:13
A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad

Dangerous terrorist plan to target Baghdad, Kurdistan and a number of provinces foiled

Date: 2020-05-31 09:32:27
Dangerous terrorist plan to target Baghdad, Kurdistan and a number of provinces foiled

6 years in prison for a woman who hid a suicide bomber named "Abu Maha" in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-26 09:52:19
6 years in prison for a woman who hid a suicide bomber named "Abu Maha" in Baghdad