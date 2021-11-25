PMF thwarts an ISIS attack on Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A force of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) thwarted a terrorist plot in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the paramilitary group's media department, a special force from the 27th brigade in Jazirat al-Karma located a huge hideout used by ISIS operatives near al-Sheeha Bridge.

"A huge cache of ammunition, mortar shells, and logistics were found inside the hideout. The terrorist groups were preparing for an attack on the Iraqi capital," the statement said.

Yesterday, a force from the 27th brigade found two arms caches that belong to ISIS terrorist groups in east al-Anbar.