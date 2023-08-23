PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin, fighter injured

Shafaq News/ A unit from the second brigade of the 88th Division of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) repelled an ISIS attack on one of its sites in the Mu'tasim sector of the Saladin governorate today, Wednesday.

The PMF's media office assured in a press release that the defending force successfully forced the ISIS militants to retreat.

The confrontation resulted in one of the fighters sustaining minor injuries.

"After the attack, the brigade conducted a security operation to secure the vicinity, which led to the discovery and detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED)," it concluded.