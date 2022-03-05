Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-05T09:24:55+0000
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin 

Shafaq News/ A force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) engaged with a group of ISIS militants near Makhoul hills, northern Saladin, a security source revealed on Saturday morning.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the 51st brigade's second regiment of the PMF identified a group of ISIS militants approaching the "Fertilizers" area near the Makhoul hills, a hotspot of extremist Islamist groups.

The force, according to the source, opened fire towards the ISIS group, forcing it to retreat. 

"The terrorist group was plotting an attack on the PMF forces stationed near Makhoul, but surveillance foiled their intentions," he said.

