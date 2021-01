Shafaq News / A source in the Iraqi police stated that, at dawn today, ISIS terrorists attacked Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Forces in Al-Amiriya, east of Al-Anbar Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that no causalities were registered, noting that the terrorists fled after Al-Hashd forces responded to the attack.

Strict security measures have been taken within Al-Amiriya and its entrances to prevent any more terrorist attacks.