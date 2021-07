Shafaq News/ A force of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) thwarted an attack targeting a power transmission tower in the south of Mosul.

A source told Shafaq News agency that a force of the brigade 25 of the PMF Operations Command in Nineveh identified three Improvised Explosive Devices set to Detonate a transmission tower in the south of Mosul.