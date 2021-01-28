Report

PMF thwarts a terrorist plan in Al-Anbar desert

Date: 2021-01-28T08:42:48+0000
PMF thwarts a terrorist plan in Al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News / Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), on Thursday, destroyed the new headquarters of ISIS Al- Anbar desert.

"Based on intelligence and in coordination with joint operations and the Iraqi army's aviation, the new ISIS headquarters in the western Al-Anbar desert, Wadi Al-Malasi area were destroyed.”

The headquarters includes seven strongholds containing explosive devices, drug store and financial documents. “PMF’ Operations Commander Qassem Muslih said in a statement.

He added that "the joint operations also seized a vehicle, phones, laptop and light weapons in addition arrested two militants.”

 Muslih noted that PMF operation thwarted ISIS plot to wear the uniforms of the security forces and carry out a terrorist operation to discredit the security forces in the western regions.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

