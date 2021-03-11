PMF thwarts a "terrorist battle" in Babel

Shafaq News / the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced, on Thursday, that Al-Jazeera Operations Command thwarted a "terrorist battle" of ISIS in Babel Governorate.

PMF's media said in a statement that a force from the 47th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces found 86 Katyusha rockets in various areas of Jurf al-Nasr district, north of Babel governorate.

According to the statement the rockets were prepared to be used in the form of explosive devices to launch attacks named on the sector of Jurf al-Nasr operations in the coming month of Ramadan, under the title "The Battle of the New Conquest."