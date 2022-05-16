PMF thwarts a terrorist attack in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) foiled an ISIS attack east of Saladin Governorate.

"The PMF heroes thwarted an attack by a group of terrorists on a checkpoint of the Sixth Regiment in the 22nd Brigade in Al-Aith Island, east of Saladin," PMF said in a statement.

Two PMF members were killed, and another was wounded in the attack.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.