PMF thwart an ISIS attempt to infiltrate Al-Tarmiyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-29T05:37:22+0000

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces prevented ISIS elements from penetrating the Al-Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad. In a statement, PMF said, "A video showed a group of 13 ISIS terrorist members tried to reach the security points of the 12th Brigade in the Al-Tarmiyah, and our forces confronted them and forced them to flee." According to the statement, some of the terrorists are suicide bombers, and they were 700 meters away from the PMF locations. In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory. The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates. Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces in several governorates. The Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.

